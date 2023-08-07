GILMER — Upshur County folks know their history and heritage. Just ask County Judge Todd Tefteller.
“My grandson is a seventh-generation Upshur County native,” Tefteller said. “Now put that in your pipe and smoke it. That’s some roots right there.”
Roots like that, the judge said, branch out from the county courthouse. Since the 1930s, the courthouse has been the hub of the county’s civic life. It has a central role in cherished community festivals, and it’s the place where the history of county residents — from birth to death — has been documented.
Time has taken its toll on the courthouse, and county officials have labored for more than two decades to get grant funding to preserve and restore the aging building. Now, at long last, its future looks a lot more like its past.
“The easy way is not to even try to do this,” Tefteller said. “Some counties, I guess, don’t care. They’re not going to do all that work. … But this is a historical building. It’s noted as such on the record. We’re going to take care of it.”
Upshur County is slated to receive more than $7.5 million from the Texas Historical Commission to restore its 90-year-old courthouse in Gilmer to its original glory. The funds are provided through the commission’s Historic Courthouse Preservation Program, which the Legislature established in 1999.
The historical commission awards grants through the program every other year. Counties can apply for funding to plan or undertake a restoration project. They can also apply for funding to make emergency repairs to roofs, plumbing systems and other parts of their courthouses.
The program doesn’t cover the full cost of a restoration. Counties must pay the difference, and they must pay a portion of the grant in matching funds.
Under the program, courthouses are restored to look exactly like they did when they were built. For Upshur County, that means dropped ceilings — added during the 1970s — will be removed to expose the original ceilings. Paint schemes will match the first ones that covered the walls. A balcony in the third-floor courtroom, long hidden behind an added wall, will be reopened. A second-floor courtroom will be reopened as well.
The building will, however, retain modern conveniences such as central heating and air conditioning, elevator service, internet infrastructure and handicap accessibility features. Also, the fifth floor, which was the county jail for decades, will be converted to office space.
“It’s totally wonderful,” Tefteller said.
Getting the funding to make that possible, however, was no easy task.
Try, try again
The county courthouse was built with money from the Kilgore oil boom of the 1930s, Tefteller said. But getting funding to restore it was a two-decade bust cycle.
Upshur County officials have applied for the historical commission’s program since it was created.
The number of courthouses that can be restored, and the number of emergency projects that can be paid for, vary based on how much money the Legislature gives the program. That funding has ranged from a high of $62 million to a low of $4.2 million for each round of projects, according to the historical commission’s website. The commission chooses how to divide and distribute that money.
Merely applying for the program is an expensive endeavor, Tefteller said. Counties have to hire an architectural to draw up work plans before submitting a grant application, and those plans can cost up to $350,000.
If the county doesn’t get the grant funding, its plans will have to be updated before the county can apply again.
“That’s a chore, a big chore,” Tefteller said. And it’s not for the weary or faint of heart.”
For years, county officials met the same fate every time they applied: rejection.
“You can’t get discouraged,” Tefteller said. “You’ve got to redo the process again the next two years, and the next.”
Center of history
Texas courthouses have long been sources of pride for their communities. Historic courthouses also are a tourism draw for towns, according to the historical commission.
“Texas has more historic courthouses than any other state,” according to the state historical society’s website. “Today more than 240 courthouses still stand that are at least 50 years old. About 80 were built before the turn of the 20th century.”
Upshur County’s courthouse has been the county’s center of attention for decades. The lawn plays a big role in the annual East Texas Yamboree, which brings around 100,000 people to Gilmer every October. Families spread blankets around the building as they celebrate the festivities.
As for the courthouse itself, it’s the county’s heartbeat. The county commissioners court meets in the third-floor courtroom, where commissioners vote on major infrastructure projects and hire county employees.
Residents have taken their oaths of office there after winning elections, beginning careers of public service. Criminals have faced justice there. People’s birth certificates have been filed in the county clerk’s office, and so have their marriage licenses and death certificates.
Tefteller went there as a boy to get immunizations from the health department, which was housed in the basement. He remembers what a big deal it was for residents to gather on the courthouse lawn after an election. County officials wrote the results on a chalkboard for community members to see.
Those are reasons why Tefteller said he’s driven to preserve the building.
“The whole geopolitics of this county encircles this square and this Upshur County courthouse,” he said. “It’s like the sun with the planets revolving around it as far as Upshur County’s concerned. That’s some old tradition. A lot of counties don’t have that.”
'Like winning the lottery'
Another grant cycle was underway when Tefteller got a letter saying the county’s application was before the historical commission once again. Commissioners would vote to award the funding at a meeting in Austin in June 2022. This was the commission’s 12th round of funding — and the 12th time Upshur County had applied.
Tefteller was invited to attend the meeting, but the letter said he didn’t have to. He’d also been told the county likely wouldn’t receive the funding, either.
He had just about decided not to go. Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur, however, told him he needed to be there.
When Tefteller arrived at the June meeting, commissioners weren’t considering funding Upshur County. After sitting through part of the meeting, he stepped into the hallway for a while.
“People started running out there, like, ‘Tefteller, you probably ought to get back in there,’ ” he said. “I go back in there, and all those heads were turned around looking at me. I knew something was going on.”
One of the top counties in the running for funding withdrew its application at the last minute. That left commissioners with two options: use the money to fund multiple emergency repairs at other courthouses or fund the renovation of only one.
Commissioners asked their director what to do.
“He goes, ‘There’s this county called Upshur County up there in East Texas,’ ” Tefteller said. “He goes, ‘They’ve applied for this grant time and time and time again. They’ve kept the faith. Every time we tell them "No," they reapply the next year. They get all their homework ready.’ ”
The director encouraged the board to select Upshur County to receive the remaining funds. The vote was unanimous.
“Blew me away,” Tefteller said. “I felt like I had been drowned and resuscitated like five times.”
The county was awarded roughly $5.2 million. The full grant amount was $6 million, but because the county had previously gotten emergency grants of around $800,000, the grant was reduced accordingly.
Tefteller sums up the county’s victory this way: “A prayer and a song and lots of hard work.”
“It was sort of like winning the lottery must feel,” he said, “except this win was based on perseverance, hard work — sort of like what luck is, when preparation meets opportunity.”
The county commissioners court moved forward with plans to start work. At their July 14 meeting, commissioners hired J.C. Stoddard Construction of San Antonio as the contractor on the project.
Then, they got more good news.
The state’s budget surplus allowed the historical commission to increase the amount of money it gives courthouse restoration projects from $6 million to $10 million.
Upshur County still has to set aside 15% of the total grant amount in matching fees, and administrative costs are added, as well. The sum of the emergency grants is still deducted from the grant amount.
With those factors involved, the grant increase means the county will receive $2.386 million more — bringing the total grant funding to $7,529,144 million.
The project’s estimated cost is roughly $12.84 million, and work is expected to begin in mid-October. County officials are moving into temporary buildings across the street. The project is slated to take 620 working days to complete.
At the July 31 commission meeting, Tefteller compared the added funding to “manna floating down from heaven.”
Passion for preservation
LaFleur, the Marion County judge, will serve as the project advisor. Marion County’s courthouse was recently renovated through the preservation program, and he’ll be lending his experience to Upshur County, he said.
“I really didn’t have the passion that I do now until we really got into the project, and I just fell in love with the architecture and the craftsmanship that’s in these buildings,” he said. “This thing was built in the middle of a depression. That’s remarkable. The courthouse, again, it’s the focal point of the community. People should have pride in their community and their courthouses.”
Renovating the courthouse costs millions less than building a new one — one of the reasons why preserving a courthouse is important, LaFleur said. But it’s not the only reason.
“A lot of good things have happened in this building, and a lot of bad things have happened in this building,” LaFleur said. “It’s important to be able to tell a community’s history through the most focal point of each community — the courthouse. You go to any county in Texas where there’s the county seat — everybody knows where the courthouse is. I just think it’s important that we keep these old buildings alive and well.”
Fighting for the courthouse’s future was a team effort, Tefteller said. County officials and employees have contributed to the grant application process for years. By his estimation, county officials have put more than 10,000 hours toward grant applications.
That time all paid off with the state historical commission’s vote.
“It was a pretty amazing moment,” Tefteller said. “If we didn’t get it, I wouldn’t have to worry about scarfing up $8 million to go with our $5 million. We could have put some Band-Aids on it and passed it off to the next generation. But we got it, and we’re going to do it.”