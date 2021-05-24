From staff reports
Charles and Mrs. Jo Ann Whiteside recently gave a donation for facility upgrades to the Kilgore College Electric Power Technology program that will help students continue to climb poles and flip switches safely in their pursuit of high-paying careers throughout the region, according to the college.
Known as “phenomenal friends of Kilgore College,” the couple has supported the college since Charles Whiteside’s days as a chemistry instructor at the college in the late 1960s, the college said in a statement. He transitioned from teaching to running his start-up business, Ana-Lab Corp., a full-service environmental research facility in Kilgore, in 1971.
College President Brenda Kays said the Whitesides have been monumental supporters of the Laird Hospital project, internet infrastructure improvements and facilities as a whole.
“His donations have meant that our electric power training field is top-notch,” she said.
D’Wayne Shaw, dean of public services and industrial technologies, recalled the Electric Power Technology program moving to its location on the training field in Overton three years ago, “with one storage building, a trailer full of parts and equipment, and a few donated poles.”
“With the support of the KC board of trustees and administration, and donors like Dr. and Mrs. Whiteside, we have come a long way to making this the crown jewel of electrical training facilities,” Shaw said. “This is an outstanding place for training.”
The facility encompasses 4 acres and more than 30 training poles with transformers, trucks and other equipment.
The original goal of the 10-week training program came about in 2008 when a group of service providers foresaw a vast shortage of workers in this field, according to the college. Now, administrators are seeing students hired soon after graduating.
Whiteside has been a member of the Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op Board for more than 25 years.
“That position has influenced my support, but really I just love Kilgore College,” he said. “I think it’s the greatest junior college in the world, and I love to help out. I hope I’m not through yet.”