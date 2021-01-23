COVID-19 might have delayed a kidney transplant for a Gregg County sheriff’s deputy, but it won’t stop a White Oak woman’s gift of life.
Sgt. Tracy Wayne Freeman, 58, of Longview, got the call Dec. 28 that his COVID-19 test came back positive just one day before his scheduled surgery to receive the new kidney.
“That was rough going,” Freeman said Wednesday. “When I went up on the 27th to do my COVID test, I had no symptoms at all.”
His donor, Alyssa Mathews, 25, of White Oak, said the call was a bit of a shock.
“I was kind of frustrated about it because I was ready for him to feel better,” she said.
He said it took three to four days before he started having symptoms of the virus.
“I never got the coughing or having problems breathing,” Freeman said. “I just got the fever and for about four days ... all I pretty much done was sleep. I never really did get any of the other symptoms. People got it way worse than I did.”
Freeman fully recovered from COVID-19 and has been symptom-free for several weeks. His family believes he contracted the virus when he traveled to Dallas for his pre-operation lab work because he was home for two weeks before that.
“We finally got through it,” he said.
Freeman said he has been staying home and staying away from people during the pandemic, watching a lot of TV and doing tasks around his home.
“I’ve been feeling so much better,” he said. Freeman said he is on leave from work at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office where he serves as a sergeant over the warrants and civil division. On Feb. 1, he will have worked with the department for 31 years.
“I started when I was pretty young,” he said, laughing.
The rescheduling could begin next week when he is put back on the transplant list.
“We are on a holding pattern until we hear from the transplant center in Dallas,” Freeman said.
From then, it could take two to three weeks to get the surgery scheduled.
“By God’s grace we gotta get through it all on both sides,” Freeman said. “It’s a major surgery, and we got a lot of treatment ahead of us. For the rest of my life, I will be on an anti-rejection medication.”
The road to finding a donor and getting a transplant has been a long one for Freeman. He had been on the transplant list and on dialysis for a year.
“Dialysis messes with you,” Mathews said. “I think he’s ready to get off dialysis. Hopefully, he’ll be off very soon.”
“I found out I had diabetes at 32, so that’s what’s causing the kidney failure. I found out about my kidney disease about five years ago,” Freeman said. “We tried medication and stuff like that, but as time went by, it just got worse and worse. Now, we’re in the final stage.”
Freeman said the best thing a person can do is to try to stay healthy and take care of themselves.
“Take care of your body because you only got one,” he said. “When we’re younger we think we’re indestructible.”
Mathews said the desire to donate an organ was planted early in her life.
“In August, I was on Facebook, and I noticed that one of my friends shared this Facebook page which was (Freeman’s) that his cousin set up for him,” Mathews said. “I was reading his biography, and I felt like God was telling me to donate.”
When Mathews was 11 months old, her father died from Type 1 diabetes and kidney failure.
“He was on dialysis for 10 months and never got a kidney,” she said.
When Mathews’ sister unexpectedly passed away years later, she was able to help 75 people with organ and tissue donation, Mathews said. In college, Mathews researched and wrote a paper on organ donation.
“Growing up, I felt I wished someone had donated for my dad,” Mathews said. “I want to donate for Tracy and donate for his family.”
Mathews was approved as Freeman’s donor in December. They pair met at a restaurant and took a photo together by a Christmas tree.
“It was awesome,” Mathews said. “At first I was nervous. He was really funny. It made me want to donate even more to him.”
Freeman said he was glad to meet Mathews and her mother that night.
“She’s an extraordinary young lady,” Freeman said. “She seems to know what she wants to go in life.”
Mathews is the owner of Maw Maw’s Bakery .
For information on organ donation, Mathews and Freeman suggest visiting www.donatelife.net and www.donatelifetexas.org.
“It’s such a wonderful and amazing thing,” Mathews said of organ donation. “A lot of people aren’t organ donors because they don’t know a lot about it.”
Freeman said there’s many people who need organs donated — not just kidneys.
“If you’re in good health, willing to see at least about donating, take a look,” he said.