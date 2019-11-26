First came the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, and one month later comes its gift shop.
The Gifting Tree, a branch of Heartisans Marketplace in partnership with the arboretum, opens Monday inside the new facility at 706 W. Cotton St. in Longview.
Coinciding with the grand opening of the gift shop, the arboretum will host Holly-Days in the Gardens, a first-ever event welcoming guests to tour the arboretum after dark. The event is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Also Monday evening, Heartisans is hosting a Ladies' Night Out the same day and time as Holly-Days in the Gardens so that guests can visit both locations during the same evening, according to a statement from the arboretum foundation.
Heartisans Marketplace is located at 112 W. Methvin St., Suite C, in downtown Longview.
"This partnership between the mission of Heartisans Marketplace and the discovery of the arboretum brings two visionary groups together for the shopping pleasure of their guests," according to a statement from LANC Executive Director Steven Chamblee.
There is no charge to browse The Gifting Tree inside the Longview Arboretum Visitor and Nature Center, but general admission for Holly-Days in the Gardens is $5 per person and includes a visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause at a special place inside the gardens.
"This debut is the beginning of a tradition between the couple from the North Pole and the Longview Arboretum. Hot chocolate, cider and brownies are complimentary with admission fee. Flashlights and warm jackets are encouraged. Children of all ages invited," Chamblee said.
If rain occurs, Santa will park his sleigh inside the event hall at the Visitor and Nature Center.
Nearly 3,500 people attended the grand opening of the arboretum and nature center on Nov. 2.