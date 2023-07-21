GILMER — Gilmer history buffs are going back to square one Aug. 19 to celebrate the town’s 175th birthday, and residents are encouraged to be there or be square.
Bill Starnes and fellow community members are teaming up to tell the history of the Upshur County city and its downtown square, which was formed when individual town lots were sold in 1848. The event is titled “The 175th Anniversary of Gilmer: The Square Roots of Gilmer.”
“We’re going to be talking about what lots sold on that day and how they developed,” Starnes said. “We’re only shooting for the first 25 years or so, give or take, on the history of the buildings, and we’ll also follow up on some of the buildings that are more prominent.”
The celebration is set to begin at noon and end at 5 p.m., and in that time, attendees will be able to tour downtown buildings, view historical maps, see a blacksmith demonstration and watch community members portray famous figures with Gilmer connections.
Gilmer sprang to life in 1848 when lots — small parcels of land — were sold in the area now known as the downtown square. Some lots were purchased and quickly resold, and others became home to businesses and buildings.
The first buildings to make up Gilmer’s downtown square were wooden, but the brick buildings that have lined the streets for decades have a history of their own, Starnes said. Several buildings will be open for tours Aug. 19, giving the public the chance to see parts of buildings they normally wouldn’t. Attendees will be able to walk from building to building and learn about Gilmer’s past.
The Historic Upshur Museum, Gilmer Chamber of Commerce and other local businesses will be open.
“Everybody’s been real cooperative and excited about this,” Starnes said. “This is a one-time shot.”
While they tour buildings, visitors will be able to read biographies about early-day Gilmer residents and examine maps showing how the town looked in its infancy, Starnes said.
“There’s a lot of early history that we have access to,” he said.
Community members in costume will portray notable Texans with ties to the town, Starnes said. Among those who’ll be represented are Oran Roberts, who taught school in Gilmer and went on to serve as the state’s 17th governor, and legendary Texan Sam Houston, who gave two speeches downtown before the Civil War.
“If somebody wants to dress in period costume and just come walk around the street, you wouldn’t stick out so much that day,” Starnes said. “That would lend to the ambiance of it.”
A blacksmithing demonstration is planned, and event organizers are looking for more participants who want to conduct historical demonstrations, Starnes said. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Starnes at (903) 736-2972.
“This is an opportunity for them to learn first-hand about the history and get involved,” he said. “The door is open. If you want to help, we’re going to find something for you to do.”
Live music will be a part of the Aug. 19 event as well, Starnes said. Some of the music will reflect the time period during which the town was founded, and the floor is open to local musicians. Audiences are asked to bring their own chairs.
“We’re open to kind of a jam session,” Starnes said. “Anybody that wants to play can sure come. We’re trying to play that era of music.”
There’s no admission charge to attend the event, but donations will be accepted for the Historic Upshur Museum, which is funded with donations and membership dues, Museum Coordinator Gwen Jewett said. The museum will have booklets available on the town history.
“It’s just a chance to bring the community together, to just talk about different things that’s in the booklet, different buildings as they tour the square,” Jewett said. “It just makes a good conversation.”
Some event details have yet to be determined, and event organizers will meet July 27 to finalize plans, Jewett said.
No matter a person’s age or connection to Gilmer, Starnes said all can learn more about the times by visiting the square.
“It’s history that’s unique to us,” he said. “Not everybody’s heard all these stories. Even if you’re born and raised right here, you want to come and see what’s going on. If you’re not from here at all, you want to come here and see what’s going on. If you just like history, you want to come here and see what’s going on.”