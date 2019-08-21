Gilmer City Council members were unanimous on Monday night in approving a $3.4 million spending plan for the coming fiscal year, keeping the property tax rate at slightly less than 63 cents for the fourth year in a row.
The budget is about $258,000 smaller than this year’s spending plan, which winds down at the end of September.
The new budget also takes aim at street maintenance and renovation. City Manager Greg Hutson said an $8,500 monthly franchise fee paid to the city by Sanitation Solutions is being redirected from the general fund to a capital projects fund for a long list of street work.
“The streets are a priority, and we’ve got to do something,” Hutson said. “Those garbage trucks roll down our streets, and we figure we ought to use the money (on that).”
The budget also holds no increases for water and wastewater service for residents. Hutson said Sanitation Solutions garbage collectors recently sold to another company, Waste Connections, and the new company has not signaled any rate changes for garbage collection.
The tax rate, to its last decimal, is 62.9523 cents per $100 property valuation. At that rate, a $100,000 home would draw a $629.52 property tax bill, with no exemptions claimed.
“This is our fourth year in a row of the same tax rate,” Hutson said, adding that rising property values mean the city will bring in about $74,000 more than this past year with the same rate.
Local property tax revenues are projected at $1.3 million.
Sales taxes are expected to bring in almost $1.1 million, which Hutson said is about $21,000 more than this year.
The budget includes a 2% cost-of-living raise for all employees. Four payroll accounts had larger boosts, and an accounts payable clerk position moved from part time to full time.
Council members also will receive $25 monthly raises amounting to a $2,100 annual, collective raise for the elected officials.
The mayor’s position will pay $375 monthly, and the mayor pro tem position will garner $350 a month. The other council members will be paid $275 monthly beginning in September.
Health insurance premiums went up 7% for medical and 4% for dental, Hutson said. He said the city picked up that expense for employees.
The budget includes $25,000 to develop a planning and zoning master plan, a project that started this year and that already has produced a land use map, to help the city grow under a uniform code.
No significant work on a new Master Parks Plan was included in the budget.
Hutson said planners hope to find money for park renovations, which include more playing fields and parking at Yamboree Park, in 2021 when the bonds for Lake Gilmer can be “called,” freeing the city to refinance at what officials hope will be a lower rate.
Remaining debt on the $4.5 million bonds issued in 2011 will be $3.2 million by the end of the fiscal year, Hutson said. He also said the spillway at the reservoir needs caulking and joint rehabilitation.
“For us to do that, we’re going to have to lower the lake level,” he said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed those valves will open up freely and close freely.”
He said a cost estimate for the spillway project has not been developed yet.