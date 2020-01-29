GILMER — Seven Gilmer properties were ordered condemned by the City Council on Tuesday.
The properties include 201 Border St., owned by Blanch Turner of Ferndale, Washington; 1407 Cypress St., owned by Emma T. Smith of Gilmer; 700 Warren St., owned by SCM Integrity First Cos. LLC of Rowlett; 421 N. Roberts St., owned by Tammy Norfleet of Gilmer; 313 S. Roberts St., owned by the estate of Julia Ford (Julia Scroggins of Houston); 420 Miller St., owned by John Bonner (Shiffawn Collins of Desoto); and 700 Clark St., owned by Douglas Pollock of Gladewater.
Owners are given an opportunity and time to take care of their properties themselves before the city takes condemnation action, City Secretary Maria Cisneros said, and the City Council conducted a public hearing for each property before they voted.
In other matters, the City Council approved security and electrical connections for the city-owned Fox Stephens Field-Gilmer Municipal Airport.
The $15,623 expense for the improvements ultimately won't cost the city 1 cent, Cisneros said.
Tefteller Law PLLC of Gilmer is donating $7,111.50 toward the project.
Council members agreed to use $8,511.50 from the city's contingency fund to pay the remaining balance, but that money will be reimbursed later this year by an airport grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, she said.