GILMER — Truth. Answers.

Those were key words Thursday night in Gilmer, when members of a community that has long suffered with the unsolved disappearance of one of its daughters came together to remember Kelly Dae Wilson.

Wilson was a 17-year-old Gilmer High School senior when she left work at what was a video store in downtown. It was Jan. 5, 1992. She was never seen again.

Now, 31 years later, a new podcast called "Devil Town" about the disappearance and the investigation that followed has generated renewed discussion and efforts to find her.

The Rev. Mike Kessler, pastor of First Baptist Church in Gilmer, prayed Thursday before the crowd of about 40 people who had gathered in front of where the video store was located.

PHOTOS: Kelly Wilson Candlelight Vigil

