A Gregg County commissioner took pause when he noticed a contractor’s bid was more than $200,000 below some of his competitors, but he joined a unanimous vote to hire the firm.
LMK Roofing and Construction LLC was awarded a $278,450 contract to fix the Gregg County North Jail roof and wall.
The project calls for removing all of the existing roofing and other parts down to the insulation and replacing defective areas of the insulation before making improvements to the roof and walls of the North Jail, on West Whaley Street northwest of the courthouse.
LMK of Gilmer was the lowest among six bidders and was recommended by the county’s engineering consultant, Stan Hayes. The competing bids ranged from Longview Roofing LLC's bid of $327,200, to a bid of $513,325 from Curtis-McKinley Roofing and Sheet Metal Inc. of Longview.
"Boy, that was a pretty big stretch there," Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd said of the variance in bids. "I was kind of surprised in the difference in those bids. I mean, we’re talking a couple hundred thousand bucks."
Boyd asked Hayes and the county's Purchasing Department if LMK had done prior work for the county.
Hayes answered Boyd by saying that LMK had recently completed a similar project on the Van Zandt County Jail in Canton.
"I have no reason to believe that they can’t complete the project, and they were comfortable with their bid," Hayes said. He said bids often vary by contractor, depending on how much a contractor needs the work.
"That's the way the bid process goes," he said. "It was very similar to what we estimated."
In other matters, commissioners approved a transfer of $28,735 from its capital building fund to its repairs and maintenance fund to replace a 20-ton high-volume air conditioning unit that serves the auditorium area of the Gregg County Service Center and AgriLife Extension Office on East Marshall Avenue.
"This unit is 20-plus years old and has reached its end of life, and it needs to be replaced," Maintenance Director Harry McMahan said.