Gregg County commissioners awarded a contract Thursday to LMK Roofing and Construction LLC of Gilmer for roofing and wall improvements at the North Jail.
Existing roofing will be removed and replaced, and a 24-gauge wall system with support structures also will be installed under a $278,450 contract, according to documents from Purchasing Director Kelli Davis.
LMK has removed and installed roofs for several entities in the past year, including at Gilmer High School, two Paul Pewitt CISD campuses and Fresenius Kidney Care in Gilmer.