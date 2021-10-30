Gilmer Fire-Rescue volunteer firefighter Amber Hill never thought she would become a teacher.
“If you asked my friends, they’d be like ‘you’re teaching?’” Hill, 31, said with a quizzical look before laughing. “But then, because I have such a passion for the fire service, it just pours over these kids.”
This year, she began teaching dual-credit firefighting courses at Gilmer and Gladewater high schools to stir local interest in fire careers. High school students in East Texas are able to get a head start in their potential fire service careers with Kilgore College Fire Academy’s dual-enrollment program.
When Hill started as a volunteer firefighter, she went through the fire academy and now holds the same certifications as paid firefighters. She is not able to go full time with her family situation. Hill’s husband, Bradley, is a full-time firefighter, and the couple have two daughters, 11-year-old Elyssa and 3-year-old Emberlynn.
Elyssa said she already has decided she wants to go into fire service, Hill said.
The director of the Kilgore College Fire Academy reached out to Hill and told her the academy needed an instructor in Gilmer.
"I started doing this, and I just fell in love," Hill said.
She also took on instructing the class in Gladewater. She teaches in Gilmer in the morning and afternoons in Gladewater.
Hill has eight students, six in Gilmer and two in Gladewater. She said two more Upshur County schools have signed up to begin the dual-credit firefighting program next year, and she hopes all high schools in the county will become involved in the future.
Kilgore College dual-enrollment courses are available in several academic and workforce training topics.
KC Fire Academy Director Mike Simmons said the school is offering dual enrollment in at least 16 school districts across East Texas. In addition to Gladewater and Gilmer, the college offers courses to students at districts including Kilgore, Sabine, Pine Tree, Overton and others.
The program started three years ago at Sabine ISD and grew to other districts. It slowed some due to COVID-19 and school closures.
“We’re finally back up and running at all these schools,” Simmons said. “It’s one of our more popular and fastest growing programs that we offer.”
Hill likes that it is an instructor-led program that also is available online. Students who struggle with reading long chapters can access the online program, which provide audio tracks of the text along with videos and step-by-step instruction.
“Nowadays, kids are such visual learners,” Hill said.
The students will be able to take the state test by the end of the school year. After the dual-credit course, they will need to take some emergency medical responder training, two weeks of on-site fire academy training and clinical hours for EMT before becoming certified firefighters.
Students leave the dual-credit program with 23 credit hours.
The program also helps remove some of the financial barriers to taking the courses, she said.
Hill also said she enjoys watching the students bond with each other.
“It’s neat to see the brotherhood created between them because that’s what the fire service is,” Hill said. “As I tell them, you have to be willing to throw your life down for the person that you’re going in with but also trust them with your life. And they trust you.”
Gilmer senior Andrew Parker said the program makes learning firefighting accessible for him.
“The chance to do this is an opportunity because if I wanted to do it the other way, I would have to go to college and do the whole academy,” he said.
Junior Stone Bates said he has wanted to be a firefighter since he was little.
“I love it all,” he said. “I hope I get right into it.”
Most of Hill's students don’t have family members in the fire service.
The classes provide skills that go beyond firefighting, Hill said, and can help students become electricians, plumbers or landscapers.
“Many firefighters have second jobs as well,” she said. ”They’re able to start their own companies and become entrepreneurs.”
Simmons said recruiting more potential firefighters is important for the region as more older members of the profession begin to retire.
“The goal of this program is to create a local workforce here in East Texas that is certified ready to go to work as soon as they come out of high school,” he said.
Another trend East Texas fire departments are seeing is firefighters coming to the area for their first jobs and leaving after a short time to go back to bigger cities.
Simmons hopes offering the dual-credit courses will improve retention rates in local departments by providing new firefighters who have roots in the region.
Simmons said there are 85 students taking dual-credit firefighting courses. About 130 students have participated since the program began. Taking the courses gives the students a head start, speeding up the process to becoming a full-fledged firefighter by about a year after graduation.
“This puts them ahead of the curve, big time,” he said. “The other benefit is if they graduate and they're volunteering with a fire department or they're working as a paid professional firefighter, then they complete the program to get certified, they qualify for tuition exemption across the state of Texas to finish their academic degrees. So they can come to us and do our associate's degree in fire protection or homeland security and they go tuition free. It saves them quite a bit of money just for being a certified firefighter in the state of Texas.”
Offering the courses in high school can expose students to potential fire careers when they would not have otherwise considered them.
“A lot of kids don't grow up thinking of fire service as a career because 80-90% of the fire departments in East Texas are volunteer departments, so they don't think of it as a career path,” Simmons said. “By us being in the school and introducing them to the program, they realize you can make a living firefighting.”
Simmons said fire service is one of the most stable career paths.
“We’re pandemic proof, we’re economy proof,” he said. “A lot of times when those things happen, a lot of people get laid off and lose their jobs. In the fire service, we keep working to so there’s stability in it.”