Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
Esteban Valdez can’t wait to hear his name called among those in Gilmer High School’s class of 2020 graduates.
Among the classmates who’ll join him when the Buckeyes graduate Friday at Jeff Traylor Stadium will be kids who tormented him, later comforted him and then became his best friends.
And, the teachers. He has a special place in his heart for the teachers at Gilmer ISD who never gave up on him and left their own comfort zones to help him succeed.
“It was awesome how all of the teachers came together just to help one student,” said Valdez, who came to Gilmer from Monterrey, Mexico, in the sixth grade but didn’t learn to speak English until he began high school.
Valdez said his father had a good job as a mechanic in Mexico, but the economy was bad and the family struggled.
“I remember one time the only thing we had in the refrigerator was two eggs, and my parents decided to feed me and didn’t eat anything,” Valdez wrote in an essay for a class a year ago.
The move to Gilmer was exciting and offered new opportunities for Valdez and his family, but a stark reality set in for a kid who didn’t speak or understand the language others around him used.
“We used to have English classes in Mexico, but I didn’t really pay attention,” he admitted. “When I got here, the only words I knew were, ‘Can I go to the restroom?’”
And he used those words often, mostly to escape the embarrassment or frustration of not being able to follow what was being taught or discussed in class. But a teacher and a fellow classmate quickly made his first year in public school in the United States bearable.
“The first day I was in class, I didn’t talk at all,” he said. “The second day, we got put in work groups, and I didn’t understand anything. My teacher asked if I was OK, and I didn’t know what to say. She went to a computer that helped translate things, and I told her what was going on. She really made a difference. I had never seen a teacher like that. The whole year, she tried to learn Spanish for me. I couldn’t believe she would do that ... just get out of her comfort zone to help me and other students.”
An English class proved to be too tough to handle some days, and Valdez often found himself asking for permission to take a bathroom break so he could cry without anyone seeing him.
“The teacher sent someone to the restroom to check on me,” he said. “He saw me crying and asked what was wrong. When I told him, he hugged me and told me he would help me, and we became friends.”
That quickly became a trend in a close-knit community like Gilmer.
“I started making more friends, and it’s funny because the kids who didn’t like me or understand me or made fun of me and told me to go back to Mexico because I couldn’t speak English are now some of my best friends. We were just kids, and they didn’t know any better,” he said.
Valdez, who will turn 17 in October, had another test of faith when his younger brother began having seizures and was diagnosed with epilepsy.
After his brother suffered eight seizures in one day, he was rushed to a hospital in Tyler and later taken to a hospital in Dallas. Valdez began working to help the family with mounting medical bills and other necessities, and then witnessed what he says could only be described as a miracle.
The first figure the family heard was around $80,000, but when his father arrived to work out a payment plan, three people were ahead of him in line. When he got to the window, he was told an anonymous person had paid nearly all of the bill and he owed the hospital $200.
Valdez made it to high school and began to thrive.
“From there, my faith grew bigger and bigger,” Valdez said. “I realized if that can happen, anything is possible. I could learn English. I could graduate from high school, and I could do big things.”
He played football for the Buckeyes as a placekicker, took Advanced Placement classes and managed solid grades. He currently works 40 hours per week at a local Chick-fil-A while also attending a music school in Dallas regularly.
He has plans to attend the University of Houston and hopes to become an architect.
“I just told myself,” he said, “’Don’t quit in the middle of a story because you’re discouraged in the middle of one scene.’”