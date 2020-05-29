Valedictorian Molly Sullivan
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: James and Paula Tefteller, Jeremy Sullivan
What organizations are you involved in? Girl Scouts (Patrol Leader), Interact Club (President), Band (Section Leader and Band Captain), Deuces, National Honor Society, UIL Ready Writing, Choir
What are your plans after high school? I will study engineering at Texas A&M University.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Mrs. Trimble is my favorite teacher because she has always encouraged me to work hard and has been one of my biggest supporters
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite memory is rehearsing with the All-State choir.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment during high school was the amount of volunteering I did through Girl Scouts, Interact, Deuces, and NHS that helped me earn the Girl Scout Gold Award and the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award.
Salutatorian Kaitlyn Castro
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Monica Castro, Daniel Castro
What organizations are you involved in? FFA (2017-18 Gilmer FFA Vice President, 2018-20 Gilmer FFA President), Deuces (an organization that assists special needs students)(2018-20 Officer), National Honor Society (2019-20 President), Phi Theta Kappa College Honor Society, Cheerleading (2019-20 Co-Captain), Golf, Student Government (2017-20 Vice President), Student Council
What are your plans after high school? In the fall, I plan to attend the University of Texas at Austin as a Liberal Arts Honors student with a second major in Public Health. Following undergraduate schooling, I plan to attend medical school in pursuit of a career in the medical field.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? While numerous teachers have impacted me, Mrs. Rochell Johnson has changed my life. I hope to become half the woman and mentor that she is.
What is your favorite high school memory? Conducting a volunteer project at Truman Smith was an unforgettable experience. The residents genuinely have a place in my heart, and their joy was contagious.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Receiving the President’s Volunteer Service Award was my biggest accomplishment. My passions reside in service, so receiving recognition for the hundreds of hours was rewarding.