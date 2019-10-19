The Gilmer ISD board of trustees will discuss plans to fill a trustee vacancy at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting at the administration building.
Last month, trustee Diedra Camp resigned from the school board for personal reasons, Superintendent Rick Albritton said. The board has to wait 30 days before discussing what do to with the vacant seat.
“They can leave it open until May or can nominate/place somebody in that seat,” he said. “No matter what, it will come back for election for a one-year term, and will come again the next year for the normal three-year term.”
The board also could approve a color palette for the new Gilmer High School and adopt district and campus improvement plans.
The administration building is at 500 S. Trinity St. in Gilmer.