Gilmer ISD trustees have decided to submit names to the school board president to fill a vacancy on the board.
Last month, trustee Diedra Camp resigned from the school board for personal reasons.
Superintendent Rick Albritton said it was decided at Monday night's board meeting that trustees can offer names to fill the opening to Mark Skinner before the November meeting. Potential trustees will be contacted by the school board to see if they are interested, Albritton said.
At the November school board meeting, trustees could nominate someone to fill the vacancy, he said, probably until an election in May.
The board had to wait 30 days before discussing what do to with the vacant seat, Albritton said.
Trustees also approved a color palette of black, gray and orange for the new high school, he said, reflecting the district colors.
In an update on construction at the new high school, trustees were told about plans for the next couple of weeks.
Albritton said the district hopes to pour the concrete on a portion of the second floor, finish the road behind the school and put up steel in the administration and library area.
The high school is part of a $35.25 million bond package passed in May 2018. Albritton said it is expected to be completed on schedule.
The building is expected to be completed in June, and classes will start at the new high school in August, he said. After the new building is complete, the old one will be demolished, and the space will be paved for parking.
The parking part of the project is expected to be completed in October 2020.