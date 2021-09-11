A Gilmer man was killed after becoming trapped in-between his truck and a gate near his property, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies as well as other emergency personnel responded about 4 p.m. Friday in reference to a person who appeared to be wedged in-between the vehicle and gate in the 800 block of Machin Lane.
Upon arrival, deputies found the body of Jerald Wayne Walton, 66, the sheriff's office reported.
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton responded and ordered the body be taken to Tyler for an autopsy.
This case will remain open pending the autopsy.
There is no evidence of foul play at this time, according to the sheriff's office.