The Gilmer Police Department has received a secure prescription drug disposal box from the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition through a new partnership with the two organizations.
“We are so happy to have this new resource to provide to the community,” said Gilmer Police Chief Mark Case. “When Gilmer residents are able to dispose of their leftover prescription drugs, that goes a long way to preventing those drugs from falling into the wrong hands.”
Gilmer police also will participate in the upcoming DEA takeback event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24. Officers will be at Walmart on U.S. 271 to take residents’ prescription drugs, no questions asked. If you can’t make the event however, the Gilmer Police Department drop box is available 8 a.m. to noon weekdays.
To see other drop box locations in East Texas, go to easttexasrx.com .