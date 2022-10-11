A Gilmer resident has claimed a $5 million top prize on a scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket.
The winner bought the winning $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! Game ticket at Tiger Express #5, 1418 U.S. 271 N. in Gilmer, according to information released Tuesday by Texas Lottery.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
The ticket was the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the game, according to the Texas Lottery. The game offers more than $225 million in total prizes with odds of winning any prize in the game at one in 3.38.