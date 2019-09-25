GILMER — The city of Gilmer doesn't often do debt.
On Tuesday, the City Council took steps to save up or set aside money for future needs, said City Manager Greg Hutson.
The council placed $74,000 in contingency funds for future work at the Lake Gilmer spillway. The city hoped the fixes would cost less than $50,000, but "Right now, we're not quite sure how much," so the council designated money into next year's budget and will open the job for bids from contractors, Hutson said.
Council members also amended this year's budget with a $61,000 transfer from the general fund into a dedicated fund for the future purchase of a firetruck.
"We have a quote that appears it will cost us about $493,500" for a new firetruck, the city manager said. "The thing about Gilmer is we don’t like to go into debt for vehicles, so we’re going to pay for it all at once."
Most, if not all, of the funding for the new firetruck, whenever it is purchased, will come from funds from the Upshur County Emergency Services District for firefighting and dispatch services, Hutson said.
In other business, council members approved a multi-use zoning for a section of Titus Street between Buffalo and Redbud streets. The move clears the way for a developer to build multi-family homes on the street without the city instituting zoning that would have made other structures on Titus Street nonconforming to city zoning laws, Hutson said.
"They’re wanting to put in duplexes, and when he builds here in Gilmer, they’re nice structures," he said. "They don’t appear to be opportunistic."