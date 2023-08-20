From staff reports
GILMER — History buffs stepped back in time Saturday while visiting the square in downtown Gilmer as part of the city’s 175th birthday celebration.
Officially called “The 175th Anniversary of Gilmer: The Square Roots of Gilmer,” attendees toured downtown buildings, viewed historical maps, listened to live music and observed as community members portrayed famous figures with connections to the Upshur County town.
While touring buildings Saturday, visitors were able to read biographies about early-day Gilmer residents and examine maps showing how the town looked in its infancy.
Among the notable Texans with ties to the town who were portrayed Saturday were Oran Roberts, who taught school in Gilmer and went on to serve as the state’s 17th governor, and legendary Texan Sam Houston, who gave two speeches downtown before the Civil War.