A 49-year-old Gilmer woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon in Upshur County.
Verna L. Harris of Gilmer was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler following the wreck where she was later pronounced dead, according to information released Wednesday by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the crash on U.S. 271 south of Gilmer, according to Dark. A preliminary report shows Harris was driving north on U.S. 271 when she slowed to turn left into a private drive. A vehicle driven by 53-year-old Brenda R. Durkin of Gilmer was directly behind her and “failed to control its speed” before it struck Harris’ vehicle.
Harris was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Dark.