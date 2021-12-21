Festive ribbons and decorative bows were placed atop neatly wrapped presents Friday as Girl Scouts wrapped holiday parcels for shoppers at the Longview Mall.
Scouts from Troop 1565 are again at the mall this season raising funds with their gift-wrapping service while also getting job-like experience.
Girl Scouts Lifetime Member Emma Carter said the organization has been providing the initiative for about five or six years. Carter has participated every year.
Troop Leader Jennifer Perez said the service is offered as part of the Girls In Action program in which scouts sixth grade and up can participate. She said the program is for older girls and is "a way for them (the Scouts) to get to be with other girls their same age."
Troop Leader Amanda Solell said there are lots of activities for younger Girl Scouts but activities for older girls are somewhat limited. Solell said the older girls have to travel to gain experience for the organization.
Prices for gift-wrapping range from $3 for small boxes to $15 for oversized items, such as bedding or golf clubs, and the Scouts participating are paid for their time, according to Perez, who believes the activity gives the girls an opportunity to experience what it is like to have a job.
Scouts are required to sign a commitment to ensure they're going to show up and work their respective shifts, Perez said.
Funds raised from the gift-wrapping initiative go into the Scouts' troop account, just like any money raised selling cookies does, Perez said. According to Perez and Carter, money raised at the mall will contribute to pay for trips the Scouts take.
Since the gift-wrapping counts as community service, it can also go toward gaining patches and badges and can contribute to a Scout getting an award, Solell said.
Carter, who has been a Scout for 12 years, said she enjoys participating in the wrapping because it gives her a change to get to know others who she doesn't have a connection with in her troop.
Also, “Christmas in my favorite time of year,” she said with a smile.
Carter said she expects to wrap more than a hundred presents this year.
The Scouts are scheduled to be set up through Christmas Eve, which is when Andrea Perez thinks it's going to get busy.
Andrea Perez, who has been a Scout for four years and said it was her first time helping wrap presents said her goal for the season is to wrap at least 40 to 50 gifts.
The Scouts' tables are set up on either side of the former L'Patricia entrance.
The Girl Scouts are scheduled to be available for gift-wrapping these days and times:
Today: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.