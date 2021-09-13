Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, Gladewater’s annual Adaptive Sportsfest has been canceled this year.
The 19th annual Adaptive Sportsfest was scheduled Sept. 25; however, organizers announced Monday the event is being canceled. A new date has been scheduled for Sept. 24, 2022.
“We are saddened to announce we must cancel this event,” organizers announced in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, once again we were faced with more uncertainties surrounding the Covid health risks in addition to a number of other issues, and safety for our participants with disabilities is of utmost importance. We are praying that circumstances next year will be much better.”
The Adaptive Sportsfest is held annually at Lake Gladewater. It typically draws several hundred participants from across East Texas as well as the state.
The event is organized by People On Wheels Encouraging Responsibility (POWER), a nonprofit organization that serves people with disabilities in East Texas. The Adaptive Sportsfest makes activities, such as water skiing, kayaking, fishing, archery and more, available to individuals with disabilities.
For more information about POWER and its upcoming events, visit powerinc.org.