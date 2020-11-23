Gladewater’s Christmas parade is canceled, but Sabine’s is back on — with a twist.
On Monday, Gladewater became the latest East Texas city to cancel its planned Christmas parade with organizers citing rising COVID-19 cases as the cause.
“We are disappointed the parade will not go on this year, but the safety of Gladewater citizens is most important. Next year’s parade will be bigger and better,” the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce wrote in a Facebook post.
Gladewater follows in the footsteps of other surrounding communities, including Longview, Kilgore and Gilmer who have all said they will not have holiday parades this year in an effort to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in July that prohibits outdoor events to no more than 10 people without permission from the mayor or county judge. Although Abbott has since eased other pandemic-related restrictions, the one concerning outdoor gatherings is unchanged.
Liberty City announced the cancelation of its Christmas parade on Thursday, but by Monday community leaders had developed an idea to offer a twist on the traditional Christmas parade.
Now, what’s being dubbed the “Sabine Christmas Un-Parade” will feature floats that remain stationary in the parking lot of Sabine ISD. The community will be able to drive through the parking lot to view the floats while safely social distancing in their cars.
“This year, everything has been altered and people were upset about the parade being canceled, so a few good people got together to help organize this,” Carissa Purcell said of the drive-thru parade.
The idea was developed after learning that the City of Tyler plans to have a drive-thru Christmas parade, Purcell said. Tyler’s parade, which is sponsored by the city’s three Rotary International clubs, will allow the community to drive by floats parked along a designated route between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5.
“We thought that sounded like a great idea for our small community,” said Purcell, whose family owns Crazy Bob’s Bar-B-Q. “The community has been so good to us. We’re a small business. There are several other small businesses out here, too. The community was so good about supporting us through the lockdown and everything that's happened. This is our way of showing our support to the community.”
Sabine’s flipped version of the Christmas parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 — the same day and time as the original planned parade. Floats will be in the parking lot of Sabine ISD.
The cities of Hallsville and Henderson are continuing to plan Christmas parades. Hallsville’s parade is planned for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Henderson’s parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 3.