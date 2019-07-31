The future of the public park and bait shop at Lake Gladewater has been thrown into limbo after the Gladewater City Council unanimously agreed to end its contract with operators Tommy and Penny Hayes.
The Sept. 30 closure of 5H Bait Shop will come at the end of the first three years of the couple’s lease at the city-owned lake. The July 18 decision by the council followed the recommendation of the lake’s board of directors.
“After the decision was made, I have had a few citizens reach out to me and say they were happy,” Mayor J.D. Shipp said Tuesday. “I did have one person express some unhappiness with it, but by far, most people are happy we took that action.”
Social media posts since the action have outlined conflicts between the city and the couple. Complaints seem chiefly to have been about the smell created by the menagerie of animals that form a free petting zoo roaming the park or kept caged — peacocks, a sloth, a ringtail lemur, a monkey, ducks and geese that children could feed.
“Our animals don’t smell,” Penny Hayes said. “(City leaders) have to have some excuse to not let you stay. ... I don’t know anyone that’s on the lake board.”
The couple removed the ducks and geese to their land near Overton, and Penny Hayes posted on Facebook that the only distasteful odor at the park comes from fish heads tossed into trash cans.
“We took every one of them back that we could catch,” she said of the ducks and geese. “We’ve done everything we’re supposed to do.”
There also might have been an animal cruelty report made to the city, but Penny Hayes and her husband said no animal control or police officer has come to investigate.
“We felt like the animals — there were too many animals, leading to our concerns about cleanliness at the store,” Shipp said. “The smell of the animals around the store, those were the concerns.”
Tommy Hayes said he bristled when he read of an animal cruelty report in the Gladewater Mirror. It was news to him.
“I called the police department and said, ‘Hey! Why did y’all put in the newspaper that y’all came out here on an animal cruelty report on the 8th of July?’ ” Hayes said. “And they never did.”
His wife credited him with painting picnic tables and the park’s pavilion and with buying 50 trash receptacles for park grounds.
“We worked our tail ends off over here,” she said. “And everybody will tell you. All these colors in the park and the pavilion, we did that. The city didn’t do that, and we bought the paint out of our own pocket. And we did all of that to improve it and make it look good.”
A Facebook petition has been started in support of the couple, with about 500 signatures gathered as of Tuesday.
City Manager Ricky Tow said Tuesday he was not aware of the petition, but Shipp knew about it.
“But it’s a situation where we believe we made the best choice for the city,” the mayor said. “So, I would not go back on our decision based on a petition.”
Longtime lake fisherman Jeff Thornton said he plans to sign the petition. He, and others, said the shop and park experienced a family friendly renaissance since the Hayes took over.
“He rebuilt the beach with his tractor — many, many hours on his tractor, with his diesel, his money, his time,” Thornton said of Tommy Hayes. “He painted the picnic tables. He’s done nothing but make that place 500 million times better than it was. ... The city’s done everything in the world to down him and get other people that they know real well to down him. A lot of people that live at that lake want it to be a a private lake. Penny Hayes and Tommy Hayes have done nothing but work and work and work on that place, and the city has done nothing from day one but give them heck.”
Shipp said he had to limit his comments because Tommy Hayes has threatened legal action. Hayes denies that, but he said he’s told the council the conflict is not resolved.
“If he says I threatened to sue him, that’s a lie,” he said. “Because, I have not talked to him or that city manager. ... I told J.D. that I’m going to fight to the end. You don’t have to have a lawyer to fight them.”
As for rumors the lake could become a private facility, Shipp said those are “absolutely not true. That is a public waterway.”
Tow said Tuesday the lake issue is about to be drowned by annual budget discussions, which could include decisions about the city park and store contract.
“I do believe three will be something out there,” he said. “Whether there will be a bait store, I don’t know. The council just said it’s time for a change of direction. They gave them three years to see how it works, and there’s no fault.”