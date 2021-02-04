Gladewater's fire chief says he will resign effective Feb. 14 to follow some of his former firefighters to Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2.
Cory Crowell turned in his resignation letter Jan. 29 after almost three years with the Gladewater Fire Department.
“I have been afforded the opportunity to advance my career in the fire service and have been offered a job with Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2,” Crowell said in the letter. “I feel with the job that I have been offered it will allow me to better my leadership skills and allow me more opportunities to affect that organization and assist it with moving forward into the future.”
Crowell told the News-Journal in December that he has been working in fire service for about 43 years in volunteer and paid position at various departments. He retired from the Longview Fire Department after 26 years before moving to the chief position in Gladewater.
Crowell did not return messages left Wednesday and Thursday seeking comment.
Gladewater Mayor J.D. Shipp said Crowell has been passionate about the fire department and the community.
“We would love to have a chief with the leadership capabilities that Cory has,” Shipp said. “I appreciate the job that Chief Crowell did here, including his efforts in training and upgrading equipment.”
Shipp said he was unaware that the resignation was coming but said that Smith County ESD No. 2's new increased funding is affecting departments across East Texas.
“If you were to remove the influx of funding to Smith County, we wouldn't be having these conversations today,” Shipp said. “It has changed the dynamic, but I think it’s going to level out when those new positions (in Smith County) are filled.”
The Gladewater Fire Department lost eight firefighters in the fall to Smith County ESD No. 2 but had filled those positions by December.
“I think the city of Gladewater is a great place to work,” Shipp said. “The only real issue is the influx of money to Smith County ESD No. 2. They now have funds available to hire full-time, but this is also going to create new opportunities for higher positions.”
According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, voters approved Smith County ESD No. 2’s request to increase sales taxes in the county with the aim to raise funds and hire additional firefighters for stations across the rural parts of the county.
Smith County ESD No. 2 posted a full-time firefighter position application on its website July 1, stating the starting salary is $46,345 — about $10,000 more than the Gladewater Fire Department's starting salary.
Including the fire chief, the Gladewater department employs 13 full-time staff as well as eight part-time firefighters and five volunteers. The minimum staff for the department would be 12, or four firefighters per shift. Staff members work a 48-hours-on and 96-hours-off weekly schedule.
“Right now, we are very fortunate to have three very qualified captains in service to the city,” Shipp said. He stated that when the testing day came in the fall for applicants for 10 open positions, more than 30 candidates came out, which was a pleasant surprise.
“That was the litmus test,” Shipp said. “If Gladewater was not a good place to work, you would not have had that turn out that day. We’re on the right track.”
Shipp said officials will discuss what the city is looking for in a new fire chief during the City Council's Feb. 18 meeting.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your fire chief for the past 34 months, and I wish the best for the City of Gladewater, its citizens and the fire department,” Crowell wrote in the letter.