The future looked uncertain for the Gladewater Fire Department in October, when more than 80% of its full-time firefighters handed in their two-weeks notices. However, in less than two months, the department has bounced back, operating at full strength with 10 new hires.
In total, Gladewater Fire Chief Cory Crowell said the department never missed a day, continuing to have a full staff throughout the process with the help of other departments.
“We depended on Longview, Tyler, Kilgore, Grand Saline, Lindale,” Crowell said. “Some of those departments, they came and worked part time for us and helped cover the station.”
Eight firefighters were set to leave by Nov. 1 to join Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2. By the beginning of November, however, the department had lost 10 of its 12 full-time firefighters.
“They need to be able to feed their families,” Corwell said again Monday, reiterating that the firefighters left for higher salaries with Smith County ESD No. 2. “We ended up retaining one of our drivers and one captain. But we’ve made it work this whole time, and we have not missed any calls. Everything’s been handled.”
By Dec. 3, the department filled the last of the 10 full-time openings and is operating at full strength, Crowell said.
“We had 32 applicants, and, I think, after the first physical agility test, we ended up with 22 to interview,” he said. “That’s the most we’ve ever had apply since I’ve been here.”
Crowell said the department was lucky with other openings to get even six or eight applicants.
“A lot of them are fresh out of school, so they’re coming here to get them some time on the job and get some experience and learn how to be a better, well-rounded firefighter,” Crowell said. “It’s taken a lot of teamwork from myself and city staff downtown.”
With the fire chief, the department employs 13 full-time staff as well as eight part-time firefighters and five volunteers. The minimum staff for the department would be 12, or four firefighters per shift. Staff members work a 48-hours-on and 96-hours-off weekly schedule.
New hires Nathen Lewis, of Willis Point, and Jase Kirkpatrick, of Sulphur Springs, among others benefit from that type of schedule as they only have to travel to and from Gladewater about five times per month.
“It’s a lot less fuel and wear and tear on vehicles,” Crowell said.
Not having to move to the area right away can be helpful when hiring, he added.
“It’s a great place to come to work,” Lewis said.
Kirkpatrick said he graduated from the fire academy in September and was looking for experience when the positions in Gladewater opened up.
“This is a really good spot to get experience,” he said.
Gladewater native Robert Jackson also is among the 10 new hires.
“The brotherhood of past employees really sparked my interest here (as well as) giving back to the community,” Jackson said.
With so many new hires, they are all learning together and are holding each other accountable to complete tasks such as learning where each piece of equipment is located on the engine and the geography of Gladewater. Growing together as first responders adds to the camaraderie.
“We quiz each other on streets and cross streets,” Jackson said Monday, inspiring chuckles among the other firefighters. “There’s a lot of similarities between us being new to a department even with some of us having different backgrounds. Starting fresh and new actually really helped us all out.”
On Monday morning, their shift delivered Christmas presents to about 11 families in Gladewater — one of their first outings as a team for community outreach.
“We just want our citizens to know that we’re doing our very best down here to be response-ready at all times,” Crowell said. “Having four people on that engine around the clock out there is very minimal compared to a lot of other cities.”
He explained that a basic house fire — even a 1,200-square-foot house — in Tyler or Longview would bring a response of about 23 personnel within eight minutes.
“We’re pulling up with four (firefighters) and doing the same job,” Crowell said. “So we rely heavily on our volunteer departments around us for assistance when needed.”
At least four firefighters are needed to have two go inside the structure to work and two outside, Crowell said.
“It’s paramount that we have that minimum staffing of four people for the city and I think citizens need to understand that,” Crowell said. “Running with only three people makes it dangerous not only for our guys, but it makes it dangerous for the general public because we’re not able to be as efficient.”
Crowell has been working in fire service for 43 years, both volunteer and paid at various departments. He retired from Longview Fire Department after 26 years and has worked as fire chief in Gladewater for more than three years.
He hopes that one day the city may be able to expand full-time staff beyond the minimum of four per shift, but it is not feasible at this time. The decision would be left to the city depending on growth, tax base and more.
“We’d love to expand our staffing to more, but I feel like with a city the size of Gladewater, you know, a lot of cities this size are strictly volunteer,” Crowell said. “The citizens are very blessed to have a full-time, full-staff department.”
Crowell noted that the department’s fast response time has saved lives and many structures in the time he has been in Gladewater.
“They do a tremendous job with what little bit we have to work with,” he said.