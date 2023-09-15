Hadassah Balcorta of Gladewater was crowned Miss Gregg County on Thursday evening at the Gregg County Fair in Longview.
Balcorta was
one of seven hopefuls from county high schools to compete in the annual pageant.
Cristina Guerrero of Longview High School was named named runner up.
Students show support for their school representatives competing in the Miss Gregg County pageant Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Miss Gladewater Hadassah Balcorta is crowned Miss Gregg County Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Students show support for their school representatives competing in the Miss Gregg County pageant Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Gladewater High School students show support for their school representatives competing in the Miss Gregg County pageant Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Students show support for their school representatives competing in the Miss Gregg County pageant Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Students show support for their school representatives competing in the Miss Gregg County pageant Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Students show support for their school representatives competing in the Miss Gregg County pageant Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Miss Gladewater Hadassah Balcorta is named Miss Congeniality during Miss Gregg County pageant Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Miss Gladewater Hadassah Balcorta reacts after being named Miss Gregg County Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Miss Gladewater Hadassah Balcorta reacts after being named Miss Gregg County Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Miss Gladewater Hadassah Balcorta is crowned Miss Gregg County Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Miss Gladewater Hadassah Balcorta, right, reacts after being named Miss Gregg County Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Longview Fairgrounds . (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
