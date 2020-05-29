Valedictorian Elizabeth Fortenberry
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Shawn Fortenberry, Christene Fortenberry
What organizations are you involved in? National Honor Society, theater (actor, Stage manager, head of makeup and costume), colour guard (captain), band (section leader and band council class representative)
What are your plans after high school? Attend the University of Texas at Tyler to major in psychology and minor in music. I would like to eventually become a forensic psychologist.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Jessica Smith, William Bratcher, Jeff Smith, and Lori Aldredge. These teachers made high school better. Their teaching, along with their character, make them amazing.
What is your favorite high school memory? Going to the playoffs, cheering on our football team while playing with the band and dancing in the stands with my friends.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment in high school was becoming valedictorian, but mostly, it was making friends with people that I genuinely connect with.
Salutatorian Abby Grace Townsend
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Charity Robinson, Chris Townsend
What organizations are you involved in? NHS, Honeybears, Becoming Better Bears
What are your plans after high school? I plan to attend college and pursue a degree in veterinary medicine
Who is your favorite teacher and why? I have many educators that have influenced me, but if I had to choose one I would say Lori Aldredge. Our relationship has grown the last 4 years and I know we will continue being friends after this chapter has closed.
What is your favorite high school memory? With the situation at hand I would have to say all of them. I cherish every memory no matter how big or small it is.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My greatest accomplishment is the Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Award. It is an honor knowing others see you are constantly trying to make a difference in your community.