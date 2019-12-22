Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark does not believe the district will continue with a charter school application process, despite filing a letter of intent to do so.
A list from the Texas Education Agency shows Gladewater ISD is one of 30 districts in the state, and one of two from the Longview area, to submit a nonbinding letter of intent to apply for a Senate Bill 1882 partnership.
Longview ISD is the only other district in the area to submit a letter. The district is considering converting all campuses to charter schools.
Nothing has officially been presented to the Gladewater ISD board, Clark said. He said finding additional sources of revenue spurred him to consider the charter school option, and he wanted to show the board he has looked into all options.
Clark said he does believe the board will want to go through with a charter option.
SB 1882 is legislation that allows a school district to partner with an outside organization to take over a campus as a charter school. The state gives extra money to districts with the partnerships.
Districts that may want to apply for a partnership had to submit a nonbinding letter of intent to TEA by Nov. 15.
The nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies is running six Longview ISD charter schools. Those are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, J.L. Everhart Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Magnet School.