The city of Gladewater has issued a boil order for residents.
Due to reduced pressure and water outage, the state has required the Gladewater officials to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption, according to a statement from the city.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use,” the statement said. “The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”
The city said it would issue another statement when it is no longer necessary to boil water.
Anyone with questions can call City Manager Ricky Tow at (903) 845-2196.