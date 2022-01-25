A 42-year-old Gladewater man was killed Sunday after his vehicle went off the road in Upshur County and struck several trees, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
James Engeman was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, Dark said.
Troopers responded to the crash at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday on FM 1844 roughly 5 miles northeast of Gladewater. A preliminary report shows Engeman was driving west on FM 1844 when his vehicle drifted off the road to the right. He overcorrected to the left and crossed the eastbound lane into the south ditch and struck several trees, according to Dark.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, Dark said.