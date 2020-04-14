A Gladewater man was killed during severe weather that hit the area Sunday afternoon, the Uphsur County Sheriff's Office said this morning.
James Kelly Kalinec, 60, died of injuries sustained when a tree fell on him at his home, the sheriff's office said.
The storm was the second wave of severe weather to hit East Texas on Sunday. It blasted the region with strong straight-line winds that toppled trees, power lines and left tens of thousands without power.
The first storm Sunday morning resulted in one confirmed tornado in Harrison County, National Weather Service meteorologist Mario Valverde in Shreveport said Monday. It was the only confirmed tornado in the area.
Across the nation, nearly 35 deaths have been reported due to Easter Sunday storms that raked the South and Southeast. As of Monday evening, the weather service had confirmed at least 71 tornadoes as the storms spread from Texas to North Carolina.
Sunday afternoon’s storms were similar to what Longview experienced last May, Valverde said, with straight-line winds causing severe damage that took weeks to clean up after.
As of this morning, at least 30,000 people in East Texas remained without power. Across the nation, more than a half-million were in the dark overnight.