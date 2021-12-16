A jury on Thursday sentenced a 36-year-old Gladewater man to 140 years in prison for sexually assaulting a boy who was 10 years old at the time.
Jessie Ray Sorrells was found guilty Wednesday in the 124th District Court on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2017 or early 2018. The jury sentenced Sorrells to 60 years in prison with a $10,000 fine on the first count and 80 years in prison with a $10,000 fine on the second count. Judge Alfonso Charles ordered the sentences to be run consecutively, one after another.
“The jury’s verdicts made it clear that this defendant should never be a free man again,” Charles said before announcing that the sentences should be stacked.
The child, who is now 14, gave an impact statement.
“You need to be locked away to protect other children,” he said. “You should feel what I felt when I was at the age of 10.”
He talked about how he has battled depression and thoughts of suicide. The teen said he avoids people, social functions, has trouble controlling his anger and has trouble trusting people.
“You picked the wrong one,” he told Sorrells. “There is something in me that is very strong.”
He said he is overcoming his trauma and adversity.
“I am a phoenix,” he said, noting that he is rising from the ashes. “I will be a much better man that you can ever imagine.”
In testimony Tuesday, the boy told the jury that Sorrells raped him.
The jury also heard testimony from 39-year-old Tiffany Diana LeBlanc who pleaded guilty late this past year to a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. She received a 30-year prison sentence in a plea agreement.
The boy told the jury Tuesday that LeBlanc held him down while Sorrells assaulted him.
LeBlanc’s arrest followed an investigation that started after the boy’s father told police on June 23, 2019, that the boy had been sexually abused, according to an arrest warrant.
According to a Gladewater police incident report, the boy told police and a forensic interviewer that Sorrells sexually assaulted him twice and touched him inappropriately.
The boy said LeBlanc had sex with him and that the experience hurt him because she was heavy.
During a Sept. 28 interview at the police station, LeBlanc denied any sexual contact. During a polygraph interview Oct. 10, 2018, LeBlanc confessed to molesting the boy beginning in 2015 and continuing two to four times per week up through 2018.