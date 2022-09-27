A 38-year-old Gladewater man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the sexual assault of a child under age 14.
Jonathan Blake Parker was given the sentence as part of a deal with the state in exchange for a guilty plea for one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a statement released by Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd. According to Byrd, Parker waived all appeals as part of the agreement, and the state dismissed other counts of the same charge.
According to the statement, Upshur County deputies responded on Feb. 15, 2020, to a report that a man, identified as Parker, said he was going to kill himself after confessing to assaulting a child for multiple years.
Parker was booked into Upshur County Jail. After his arrest, Parker admitted to the abuse, according to Byrd.