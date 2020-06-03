The mother of a Gladewater High School senior contends the school told her that her daughter won’t be able to graduate because of her hair — but the superintendent says that’s not so.
Superintendent Sedric Clark said the student will be allowed to participate in commencement ceremonies.
Kieana Hooper said her daughter, KJ, wears her hair in braids, and part of it is dyed red. She said the school’s principal, Cathy Bedair, called her Monday and said KJ cannot participate in graduation unless she takes down her braids and changes her hair color.
“I said. ‘That is not right. She was just in the senior parade this past Friday, and you handed her her tickets for graduation. No one said anything,’” Hooper said. “This is not right. I will not stand for this.”
Hooper then posted about the situation on Facebook, which received numerous comments and shares.
“I’m just a single mother. I’m just trying to do what’s right for my daughter,” she said. “She’s trying to go into nursing, and she’s gotten scholarships. It’s just a few thousand dollars, but the point is, if she doesn’t get her diploma, she doesn’t get the scholarships.”
Bedair then called Hooper again, Hooper said, and told her KJ can walk if she covers her hair under her cap and gown.
“I said that is not a resolution,” Hooper said. “She has never hid her hair, and she will not do it on the most important day of her life so far.”
Hooper said she then told the principal she can speak to her attorney and hung up.
However, Clark said Bedair then told Hooper that the red in her hair would be deemed a natural color, and she can participate in graduation without changing it.
But the district still received a letter from California-based attorney Waukeen McCoy, Clark said.
McCoy also is the attorney hired by two women in Tatum in September after they said the district was not letting their boys continue to attend school because of their hair.
Clark said even without participating in graduation, KJ would still be a graduate and has completed all state graduation standards. She has completed everything to earn her diploma, and walking in the ceremony would not change that.
“After the graduation parade, the principal saw the color of her hair and thought it did not resemble a natural hair color,” Clark said. “The first response was asking her to change it by graduation. (Hooper) called central office, and we didn’t call her back in time; we were in meetings. The principal called the parent yesterday and said she wants to make sure KJ walks and asked her to put it up under her cap and the mother refused it.
“At 3 p.m. yesterday, we thought the issue was resolved after the principal told the mother her child could walk. After 4 p.m. yesterday, we received an email from an attorney in California. We’ve given it to our attorneys.”
Clark said communication about the issue will now be between attorneys. He said the issue was the hair color and not an issue of race, despite some social media comments.
“We’ve got many students at all of our schools who wear braids. It was about the color (of the hair),” he said. “We wanted to make sure rules were enforced. That’s it.”
The Gladewater ISD student handbook says “hair shall be clean, trimmed from eyes and well groomed. Boys with hair longer than collar length shall wear a ponytail pinned up to within collar length. Facial hair shall be neatly trimmed. Hair coloring shall resemble a natural color.”
KJ said she was disappointed when Bedair called her mother about not participating in graduation. She is a member of a variety of organizations, including the National Honor Society, several sports teams and was voted “best personality” by her classmates. She also volunteers at Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center and plans to attend Tyler Junior College. She said she wants to become a labor and delivery nurse.
The senior was skeptical Tuesday despite assurances from the district that she will be able to participate in graduation.
“I just feel disappointed, upset that I won’t be able to graduate without changing my hair,” she said. “That’s the only thing they’re worried about, not what I’ve been involved in or anything. I’m just disappointed.”
She said some students have told her they left Gladewater ISD because of hair issues.
“A lot of other people have told me they have moved from Gladewater because of it, because they can let white girls dye their hair, bleach their hair, whatever, but when you see a black girl do it, you have to go to (in-school suspension) until your hair is changed,” she said. “We haven’t been in school since March, and I decided to do something different. I wore it for my senior pictures at the school and in the parade, and no one said anything about it. Nothing was said until now.”