The Gladewater Fire Department will lose eight of its 12 full-time firefighters by Nov. 1, officials say.
Fire Chief Cory Crowell said Thursday that the eight firefighters handed in their two-week notices and will be leaving to join Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2.
“By Nov. 1, we’ll be down to four firefighters,” he said. “We’re scrambling to keep the doors open.”
According to a Tyler Morning Telegraph article in November, voters approved the Smith County ESD No. 2’s request to raise sales taxes in the county with the aim to raise funds and hire additional firefighters for stations across rural Smith County. The sales tax increased from 6.75% to 8.25%.
Smith County ESD No. 2 posted a full-time firefighter position application on its website July 1, stating the starting salary is $46,345.
According to Crowell, the starting salary at the Gladewater department is about $35,823 with annual 2.5% salary increase steps pending evaluations.
Entry-level firefighters in Kilgore earn $39,303 compared with $42,715 in Henderson and $40,064 in Tyler, the News Journal reported in August.
“They’re paying more money — that’s what it comes down to,” Crowell said. “They need to feed their families.”
He said since he joined the department three years ago, no step pay increases have been given.
“We haven’t been doing that for whatever reason,” he said.
Crowell said he did not want to speculate or misrepresent reasons why the increases have not occurred. Last year, city staff received 2% raises across the board.
Decisions for salary and staff raises are left to the city.
Mayor John “J.D.” Shipp said he did not wish to comment but said he would speak on the issue soon.
“We’re having to compete with a lot of fire departments around us to hire,” Crowell said.
Gladewater Fire Department employs a staff of 13, including the chief, with seven part-time firefighters and five volunteers. Crowell said the department will have to utilize the part-time staff and volunteers more, but that will likely not be sustainable.
“Minimum staff is 12, four people per day,” Crowell said. “We’re not going to have that. We need 12 people to effectively do our job.”
The Gladewater Fire Department posted job listings on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. The listings do not include a starting salary but states that the department is seeking full- and part-time employees.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 6.