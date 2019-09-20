Gladewater, White Oak OK vouchers to drop off animals at Longview shelter as fees rise

GLADEWATER — As costs increase to use a Longview animal shelter, two local cities hope vouchers can curtail drop-offs of stray animals from nonresidents.
The Gladewater City Council agreed Thursday night to renew its contract with Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center — only this renewal comes with a gradual fee increase for the shelter to take in strays.
White Oak approved a similar contract on Sept. 10.
Gladewater, White Oak and Kilgore currently pay $142 for every stray animal brought to the shelter by one of their city officers or residents.
But Longview city spokesman Shawn Hara said that fee doesn't fully cover the per-animal cost of operating the shelter, so the shelter will incrementally increase the fee over the next three years.
Starting Oct. 1, Gladewater and White Oak municipal governments will pay $162 per animal. A year later, the fee will increase to $182; and by Oct. 1, 2021, the per-animal cost will reach $201.
"Based on the averages of the last several years, Longview has determined an average per-animal cost of operations of approximately $201," Hara said. "That is based on an annual average of just over $1.1 million in shelter expenses, and 5,600 animals per year. Those are for animal shelter operations only; Longview's animal control costs are excluded."
Kilgore also contracts with the city of Longview for animal shelter services, but neither City Manager Josh Selleck nor Mayor Ronnie Spradlin responded to messages requesting comment.
Last year, Gladewater's bill for the 185 stray animals dropped off at the Longview shelter was $26,270, City Manager Ricky Tow said.
Meanwhile for White Oak, that city paid about $6,000 to the shelter for stray animal intakes just in one month, City Coordinator Charles Smith said, and about 80% of those strays were dropped off by residents. City staff or police drop off between five and eight animals monthly, which amounts to less than $1,300.
Oftentimes, a resident might drop off a litter of kittens or a pregnant cat that then has the kittens inside the shelter, and the city is charged $142 for each of those kittens, Smith said.
"That’s what we need to curtail is the private drop-offs, if we can," he said.
According to the city of Longview, the current fee is about 70% of the cost of providing service, so the amount of subsidy for each animal dropped off from the cities of Gladewater, White Oak and Kilgore is about $60.
"It is important to note that intake fluctuates over the years, so it was important to get a broader time picture to show the costs," Hara said.
"In general terms, approximately 15% of the shelter's animals come from the neighboring cities. Again, in general terms, the total subsidy then is approximately $40,000 to $50,000 a year in total for the three contract cities of Kilgore, White Oak and Gladewater," he said.
While the Gladewater City Council approved the contract Thursday, Tow said other alternatives were discussed.
"Obviously, we’d like to look at opportunities out there to do something with animals," Tow said.
Both Gladewater and White Oak are instituting a voucher system. It means that any resident wishing to drop off a stray animal must go to City Hall or the local police station first to get a voucher to take the stray or strays to the Longview animal shelter. Without the voucher, the resident must pay the drop-off fee themselves.
"It’s making sure the citizens paying the taxes are the ones receiving the benefit," Tow said, noting that people living near Big Sandy or in Union Grove or Liberty City have Gladewater on their mailing address but don't live inside the city limits or pay property taxes to the city of Gladewater.
"So a lot of out-of-the-city people have taken advantage of that by giving their address," Tow said.
During the White Oak City Council meeting Sept. 10, Councilman Greg Hulett suggested that city might even look into building its own shelter in future years if the contract with Longview became too costly.
"I don’t know what type of regulations you have to adhere to to do that, but … this is going to end up being tens or hundreds or thousands of dollars a year," Hulett said.