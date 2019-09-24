Spring Hill High School students are using art to connect with children around the world.
The Memory Project is an organization that puts high school art students in touch with children facing “substantial challenges,” according to the group’s website.
Karen Ender, Spring Hill High School art teacher, said the students get a photo of a child, typically an orphan, from a different country. She said most of the photos her students have received are from Russia. Then, the students draw portraits of the children to send back.
The Memory Project later sends a video of the children in their hometowns.
“My kids usually end up having a reaction that is way different than they expect,” Ender said. “Some get a little teary, and they start realizing ‘there’s another person, across the world, that’s going to have a piece of artwork I did and my picture forever.’”
Nick Bodenheimer, a sophomore, said he started working on his portrait about two weeks ago.
“We take the things we have for granted,” he said. “It’s really special for them to make a connection to us, even though we’re not there.”
Nick’s classmate, Samuel Shankles, also said the project is special because students get to connect with other people across the world to help them.
“They don’t have very much. They don’t usually have parents or anything, so this means a lot to them,” he said. “And it’s cool.”
Kaylee Montgomery, another sophomore, said the process is detailed. Students begin with drawing a grid on the photo they receive to start the drawing before coloring, shading and adding other layers until it looks like a portrait.
“None of us are professional artists, but at least we get to show somebody something,” she said. “They may not have everything, but at least we’re giving them something.”
The process has helped her appreciate what she has, Kaylee said.
Ender said she like working with the Memory Project because it teaches her students about the larger impact their artwork can have on people.
“Art is seen as just something fun to do, and it is, but when you realize how impactful it can be, how powerful it can be, just by creating one piece of art ... and then you realize that you have a little bit of power,” she said. “The connection to someone else and making a difference is so powerful, and then when (the students) see that, that’s the best part.”