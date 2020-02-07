The Summit Club was packed wall-to-wall Friday afternoon as men and women in their best red attire showed up to support heart health for women.
The East Texas American Heart Association hosted its annual Go Red for Women luncheon to raise funds and awareness for heart disease and its impact on women.
Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year, Go Red for Women's website says. That is about one woman every minute, it says.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health, according to the website.
The event featured a panel of health experts to discuss stroke and heart disease in women.
Longview Regional Medical Center's Dr. Melissa Sutton moderated the panel.
The panelists were Dr. Shafik Hanna-Moussa, a cardiologist with Christus Good Shepherd Health System; Chris Hill, owner and personal trainer of Personally Fit; Dr. Samir Germanwala, cardiologist with Longview Regional Medical Center; and Dr. Jorge Massare, cardiologist with Longview Regional Medical Center.
When asked about what women who are balancing many roles — mother, daughter, wife, employee — can do to take care of themselves, Hill emphasized the importance of sleep.
While a healthy diet is important, Hill said sleep and rest also are important for good heart health.
Massare discussed the impact of a specific heart issue — atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib — on women.
The risk of atrial fibrillation goes up with age, he said, and the chances of it and a stroke are higher for women. Treatments vary, based on the patient.
"You have to implement stroke prevention," he said. "This is usually aspirin or other blood thinners."
For women who cannot take blood thinners, other treatment options are available, Massare said.
The best way to prevent atrial fibrillation and other heart diseases is a good diet, exercise and sleep, he said.
Patients also should check with their doctor before trying some supplements or preworkout drinks, he said. While many take these types of products trying to improve their health, a lot of the ingredients are unknown, he said.
The luncheon chairwoman, Delcine Johnson, said every year, the event helps raise money to help fight heart disease.
"My hope is that each of you leaves here today feeling empowered and inspired to take action," she said to attendees. "As we think about all that we've accomplished in the last 16 years, I look forward to thinking of all that we will accomplish in the next 16."