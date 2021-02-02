Longview’s Go Red for Women luncheon is going virtual this year, and organizers hope the event will reach even more people with the new, more accessible digital experience.
The reason this year’s event is being performed virtually — COVID-19 — is also the reason organizers say it is more important than ever to reach a greater audience: People with cardiovascular disease have a greater risk of experiencing complications if they get the virus.
“We would love for everyone to be there virtually with us,” event chairwoman Belinda Bennett said Monday. “I think it’s very helpful to women.”
All of the funds raised for the Friday luncheon will benefit the American Heart Association. Tickets are $40 and available at longviewgored.heart.org .
“That money goes to things that go on right here in the East Texas area,” Bennett said. “I have been part of the association for a long time. There has been heart disease in my family. I was born and raised here in Longview and I just love East Texas and I’m so glad the funds will go back to this area.”
Bennett said she is passionate about making sure men and women are included to spread awareness about heart disease.
According to the American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke are the number one and number five killers of women. About 120 million people across the country have one or more preexisting cardiovascular diseases.
Bennett said women, and especially women of color, are disproportionately affected by cardiovascular diseases.
American Heart Association Corporate Development Director for the Tyler/Longview area Krista Sharp said she is excited for the speakers in the virtual event, which is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m.
“Our Keynote speaker is Kathryn Childers, one of the first female U.S. Secret Service agents,” Sharp said.
Childers was called the “pistol packin’ nanny” for her work protecting the Kennedy children while she travelled with Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
Bennett said there will be an opportunity to ask Dr. Samir Germanwala of Longview Regional Medical Center and Dr. Karthik Mekala of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center questions about cardiovascular disease and more. A heart disease survivor from White Oak will also speak.
For the first time this year, Sharp said, the Go Red for Women event is hosting a silent auction.
“The silent auction is open now,” Sharp said. “I think definitely the awesome thing is that with virtual it can be open and more accessible. It’s allowed us to engage more of the community.”
Sharp said the organization has had a year to plan for the virtual event due to COVID-19 and were grateful that digital events have become more common.
“We’re excited,” Sharp said. “As much as we wished we could do it in person, this is going to be great.”