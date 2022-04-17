A light drizzle and overcast skies greeted a large crowd Sunday morning at the Communitywide Easter Sunrise Service at Heritage Plaza in Longview.
First United Methodist Church in Longview hosted the service. Attendees set up their lawn chairs in rows along the plaza and celebrated the holiday with hymns and worship.
The service started with acoustic music performed by Keven Braswell, followed by a prelude played by a brass quintet.
David Lee led the welcome and opening prayer and thanked everyone for coming together to attend the celebration. An opening hymn titled "Christ the Lord is Risen Today" was performed, and attendees sang along.
Debbie Tipps led a scripture reading of John 20:1-10 that recounts the story of Mary Magdalene's discovery of a moved stone and empty tomb where Jesus was buried.
A hymn titled "Because He Lives" was performed next, and attendees stood and sang along before the Rev. Jay Jackson of First Methodist approached the stage and delivered the day's message.
Jackson's message was titled "Early Morning Events," and he started by joking about whether the service was going to take place because of the weather.
"The rain has held off, and after three years of praying and hoping that we could do something like this at Heritage Plaza, God has provided a way," he said. "I gotta tell you it warms my heart to see so many of you who have come here and who have gathered to celebrate the risen Lord and savior Jesus Christ."
Jackson recited to the crowd: "Christ has risen," to which the crowd repeated back: "Christ has risen indeed."
He recounted having to set several alarms to make sure he made it to the service and how he had to make sure to turn them off before they woke up his wife. He spoke of having to navigate through the house in the dark so as to not disturb his wife while he got ready. He related this to the journey that Mary Magdalene had to make the morning that she went to visit Christ's tomb.
"Stumbling through the dark, you pray that you're finding your way," Jackson said.
He spoke of Magdalene's mourning and her struggle to navigate the darkness of the tomb.
The closing hymn was titled "Thine Be the Glory" and was followed by a brief benediction from Jackson.