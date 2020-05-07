In these "odd and challenging" times, organizers say the National Day of Prayer is needed more than ever.
"It's odd and it's challenging because we don't want to offend anybody — don't want to push anybody away," the Rev. Lamar Jones, executive director of the Longview Clergy Coalition, said Thursday. "So we are trying our best to be as careful as we can and still be able to pray."
Gregg County's annual National Day of Prayer event normally is held on the courthouse grounds but moved to the parking lot at Lifebridge Christian Center on Alpine Road because of COVID-19 restrictions.
About 40 vehicles spread out in the church's parking lot as attendees sat inside their cars or stood next to them, listening to speakers.
Prayers for the pandemic, members of the armed services, families and homes, first responders, racial reconciliation, church unity, schools, revival in America and more were led by members of the church community and other area officials.
The National Day of Prayer, created in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, is observed annually on the first Thursday in May.
"God is a healer, and I think if we're wanting God to do great things for our country and for our world, we've got to come together and pray," Jones told attendees.