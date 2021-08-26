U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, is calling for President Joe Biden's resignation following an attack in Afghanistan that killed at least 12 U.S. troops.
Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Afghans attempting to evacuate at Kabul's airport Thursday. At least 60 Afghans also were killed, and officials said at least 15 more U.S. service members were wounded.
“The tragedy that happened today at the Kabul airport was completely avoidable," Gohmert said in a statement. "The president had the power to prevent this attack but refused to listen to the people that knew how it could be avoided. He trusted the Taliban with our service members’ lives. Now precious lives have been lost."
Gohmert said the U.S general overseeing the evacuation efforts, Kenneth McKenzie, indicated the Islamic State was responsible for the attack and that the Taliban was responsible for perimeter security at the airport.
“The Taliban allowed two vehicle-born (explosive devices) into the airport," Gohmert said. "If ISIS actually blew themselves up there, then the Taliban allowed them into a position where they could kill Americans.
The congressman said Americans need a commander-in-chief who will take "swift and forceful action" against the attackers.
"The deterrent effect may save the remaining Americans in Afghanistan," Gohmert said. "Yet, now that we know President Biden puts precious American lives in the hands of our sworn enemies, he is not that commander-in-chief. It is time for him to resign.”
Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the airport attack, the Associated Press reported.
He also promised to avenge the deaths, saying to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”