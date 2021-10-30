While he says the people who broke into the nation’s Capitol building on Jan. 6 should be punished, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, doesn’t use the word “insurrection” to describe what happened that day.
“We know that virtually every Democrat has referred to it as an 'insurrection,' but as (Attorney General) Merrick Garland admits, they haven’t charged anybody with insurrection," he said. "It’s absolutely dishonest to say ‘insurrection’ when not a single person has been charged with insurrection.”
The congressman spoke to the News-Journal after Rolling Stone published an article in which anonymous sources who spoke to the magazine said “multiple members of Congress” — including Gohmert — “were intimately involved in planning both (former President Donald) Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent.”
Gohmert denies those allegations and said he didn’t participate in planning what happened in Washington, D.C., on Jan 6.
“I didn’t speak to the group or any such thing,” he said. “Anybody who says otherwise needs to be held accountable.”
He said he also didn’t know about the article and allegations before they appeared in print.
Gohmert said he was in the House chamber and had stepped into the cloak room “right before they ran in and told people to remain in place.”
“Somebody yelled for them to get under the seats, which there’s no room to do that,” he said, and he went back to his office.
He waited for there for a “matter of hours” and never left Capitol Hill.
He said he was never worried.
“My only emotion was anger that anybody would break into the building,” he said.
A special House committee is investigating what happened Jan. 6, but Gohmert said it’s “nothing but a diversion” to take attention away from the “damage” Democrats are “causing America.”
“There are so many critically important things with regard to Jan. 6,” he said. “We need to let the Justice Department do their jobs, but they need to do their jobs, and they have not done them very well.”
Gohmert said the most important issues facing the country are border security, reigning in spending and to “start producing more of what we do have in this country to bring prices down.”
If illegal immigration isn’t addressed, he said, the country will be irreparably damaged, and “the America we know will never come back."
“If we lose (our freedom), there won’t be freedom in the world,” Gohmert said. “It’s important we establish the rule of law with regard to the border.”
Spending must be reigned in because it causes inflation, he said, and he criticized President Joe Biden’s energy policies, which he said are more making the United States more reliant on countries such as China and Russia for oil. He said the administration’s policies are causing the price of gasoline and energy to go up.
“Any great nation that can’t produce what they need will not be a great nation after the next war,” he said.