The impeachment of President Donald Trump is a “waste of time” and a “serious dark blot on our history,” U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert said Wednesday night.
The Tyler Republican spoke to the News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph just after the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
“It’s a waste of time. There are people in the other party (Democrats), not all of them, who think this will do a lot of good for them in the 2020 election,” Gohmert said. “I don’t think it will. It didn’t work with (President Bill) Clinton. It is a waste of time and worse than that, it’s a serious dark blot on our history.”
Gohmert said his office is receiving a number of phone calls and emails regarding impeachment and that he has talked to East Texans. He said about a third of those he talked to were in favor of impeachment.
“It was about 3-to-1 against impeachment, that it was a waste of time, the real proof in the pudding will come 11 months from now,” Gohmert said, referring to the 2020 election. “One of my staff members said we received calls for support (after Wednesday’s vote), and the huge majority were supportive of the position I took.”
He said a few callers to his office Wednesday night were unhappy to hear Gohmert accused of spreading Russian propaganda. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman from New York, made the comment after Gohmert repeated the conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.
Nadler said he was “deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House.” Gohmert stormed back to the floor to tell Nadler to take back his comments, but his microphone was turned off.
Gohmert said while some Republicans think the backlash to impeachment will be a victory for the party, this is not a positive moment in history.
“I understand a lot of Republicans think this will help us take back the House and it’s going to help Trump get reelected,” he said. “It still does not take away from the fact this is only the third time in history the House has voted to impeach. Except in this time, there was no crime alleged. No crime was part of the allegations in either article.”
In a Friday conversation with Trump, Gohmert said, the president said he is encouraged he’ll be reelected but impeachment has been tough on his family.
“He is feeling good about the next election; he hates the fact his family has been dragged through this whole impeachment effort,” Gohmert said. “I understand the Republican senators’ feeling that this was a kangaroo court and it did not get due process in the House. They want to treat it like it is: just a sham.”
Gohmert had a chance to see Trump speaking at a rally in Michigan while the impeachment votes were being taken. Trump never let on he knew what had happened or cared.
“I saw a little snippet as I went through the cloak room. It looked like the rally was pretty well wound up, the people were wound up and fired up and letting the president know of their support,” Gohmert said. “He is an amazing guy. Most of us, if you had 90-plus percent stories about you negative and people calling you all kinds of names and belittling your kid and your wife, I think most people thought President Trump by now would have said, ‘I don’t need this, I’m going back to making money, you can have it,’ but the people who thought that didn’t know him very well. He’s not much of a quitter. He’s in it for the fight.”
Gohmert said he is in it, too, as he faces a November race against Democrat Hank Gilbert. Both candidates are unopposed in the party primaries this spring.
“I got asked this summer, how long I hoped to be in Congress. I did not hope to be in here this long,” Gohmert said. “It’s like a scary movie I was at one time. Halfway through it, I was very sorry I went, but I couldn’t leave until I saw how it came out. There is so much for the country’s future that could go either way, and I’d like to get on a course where we can perpetuate our freedom for at least a few more decades, and I am just very concerned about that right now.”