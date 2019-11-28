U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, is criticizing what he says is secrecy among Democrats in their efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.
The House Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing Wednesday in the impeachment investigation into whether Trump ordered military aid to the Ukraine be held up as he was pressuring that nation’s president to investigate Democrats.
Multiple government witnesses testified in impeachment hearings held by the Intelligence panel this month that Trump directed his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to take the lead on Ukraine policy and that Giuliani pushed an irregular diplomatic channel.
“Unfortunately,” Gohmert said, “the House Democrats have completely replaced the Judiciary Committee with the Intel Committee — despite the Judiciary Committee being the committee of jurisdiction under the House rules and precedence.”
Gohmert, R-Tyler, said the process has been “unfair from the beginning, starting with refusing to allow Republicans to call extremely critical witnesses, restricting their ability to cross-examine witnesses regarding matters that would diminish or destroy their credibility and then leaking only statements out of context that made them prejudicially unfair.”
The initial Judiciary hearing on Wednesday, the day after lawmakers return, will feature legal experts who will examine questions of constitutional grounds as the panel decides whether to write articles of impeachment against Trump — and, if so, what those articles will be.
Democrats are aiming for a final House vote by Christmas, which would set the stage for a likely Senate trial in January.
Gohmert also was critical of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.
“Adam Schiff tried to justify the secrecy by comparing his committee to a grand jury,” Gohmert said. “However, in a grand jury, every voting member gets to see every witness who testifies. All members of the House will vote. All members of the House have a right to see and hear every witness personally.
“Also, unlike prior impeachment inquiries, the president’s counsel has not been allowed to participate in the proceedings,” the congressman said. “The lack of due process from the outset has made the entire process unfair to the president, unfair to the minority party, and unfair to every voter this effort is trying to disenfranchise and overrule.”