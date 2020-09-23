U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is set to appear at a Republican Party of Gregg County fundraiser Oct. 9 in Longview.
Gohmert, R-Tyler, will speak on ways to support local GOP efforts through outreach and grassroots efforts, according to the Republican Party of Gregg County.
Dinner will be served 7 to 9:30 p.m., while tickets cost $250 per person. Attendance is limited to 75 people.
A private cocktail party with Gohmert before the dinner is set 6 to 7 p.m., with tickets also costing $250 each. The party is limited to 25 people.
The events are planned at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road in Longview.
Go to greggcountygop.com for tickets and information.
The deadline to RSVP is Friday.