The Gregg County Fair is set to open Friday with rides, games, exhibits, lots of food — and pig races.
The fair at the Longview Fairgrounds continues through Sept. 16.
Sponsored by the Longview Jaycees, the annual event has more than 20 rides as well as musical performances. In addition, the Miss Gregg County Pageant is set Sept. 14.
Concession items include turkey legs, ribbon fries, funnel cakes, corn dogs, lemonade, popcorn, cotton candy, fried Oreos and fried Twinkies.
“We’ve got three big new concessions coming in that will have just about any type of food you want,” said Billy Clay, Gregg County Fair general manager. “So, we’ve got more concessions and a better selection of food for everybody.”
Hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Sept. 15; 4 p.m. to midnight Sept. 9 and 16; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 10; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 11-13; and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 14.
The Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building is at 1123 Jaycee Drive.
General admission is $6; free for children 3 and younger, senior citizens ages 60 and older and military members and family.
Armbands and ride coupons are available each day.
For schedule and information, go to www.greggcountyfair.com .