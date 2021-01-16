For members of the Pine Tree High School color guard team, the season no longer ends at football season thanks to new coach Jared Cronk, who is preparing the team for winter guard competitions.
Although Cronk took over as coach this school year, he has worked with the team in the past using his choreography experience to help members.
Color guard members perform with the band at games and contests as flag or baton twirlers; they also use sabers or rifles. Cronk said the color guard is essentially the visual representation of the music.
Typically, the season ends with the band, but Cronk is making the program year-round with the introduction of winter guard. Winter guard teams compete without the band and perform routines with their own music.
“In terms of training first and foremost, they’re dancers,” Cronk said. “I tell my students, ‘You’re a dancer that just spins equipment.’”
Although winter guard is not as popular in this area, he said it is a huge sport in other parts of the United States.
“Before I got here, they were just spinning for fall guard. Now we’re going to be spinning year round,” he said. “With my expertise layered on top of that, it’s only up from here.”
The students were eager to learn new skills and continue the work after football season.
Senior Capt. Gabby Pumphrey said she especially enjoys getting to spend more time with the team.
“It’s also nice to go every other day and getting to become better at the sport,” she said. “After marching season, it would just be cut off until May when we had tryouts, so it’s nice to be able to do it all year long and compete just us as a team and not having the band be part of our score.”
Junior Capt. Ariel Sanchez said she has been on the team for three years and welcomes the change.
“It’s been fun to learn,” she said. “Everyone’s been adjusting all right and especially the new people since they didn’t have to switch. But the returning people are doing really well, too, because we really have been wanting Mr. Cronk as our director for a while, and we just learn everything that he teaches us.”
The team will travel for competitions this spring and is planning to host one later in the month, Cronk said. One unique aspect about the winter guard contests is the teams are put into divisions to compete based on skill, not just school size.
Even though Cronk wants the team to be competitive, his first goal is for members to enjoy themselves.
“It’s something they can’t experience inside the regular classroom,” he said. “There’s so many things they’re having to think about in a show. It’s testing their memory skills, endurance — that’s what I’m hoping to gain is that awareness of their body, awareness of their team.”
Part of building that team is making sure the students do not miss rehearsal and maintain at least an 80 in all their classes so they can work hard and compete together, he said.
“There’s so many things that I want the kids to be when they step out of my program. I want them to be leaders, especially in today’s society,” Cronk said. “At the end of the day, we’re building leaders, we’re building futures. The person I’m teaching might be the person taking care of me in the nursing home one day.”